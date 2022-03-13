Analysts Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price at $187.71

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,248,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth $530,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 108,318.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.80. 244,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,298. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day moving average is $161.16.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.