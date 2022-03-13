Analysts Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target at $51.00

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $34,090.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.26. 558,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,273. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.92.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.