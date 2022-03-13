Analysts Set Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) PT at $32.50

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

RPHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ RPHM traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $4.00. 14,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,289. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

