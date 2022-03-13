Analyzing Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) & EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get EQT alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EQT and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 0 13 0 3.00 Canadian Natural Resources 0 5 10 0 2.67

EQT currently has a consensus target price of $27.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.22%. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $69.07, indicating a potential upside of 13.43%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than EQT.

Dividends

EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. EQT pays out -11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EQT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EQT and Canadian Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $3.06 billion 3.31 -$1.16 billion ($4.36) -6.19 Canadian Natural Resources $26.21 billion 2.71 $6.12 billion $5.17 11.78

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than EQT. EQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT N/A 3.37% 1.48% Canadian Natural Resources 23.33% 21.20% 9.82%

Volatility & Risk

EQT has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats EQT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses in maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment comprises operations in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.