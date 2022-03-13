Analyzing SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) & Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SCVX and Greystone Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% Greystone Logistics 6.75% 14.30% 3.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SCVX and Greystone Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCVX and Greystone Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A Greystone Logistics $64.93 million 0.35 $3.35 million $0.12 6.67

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats SCVX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCVX (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Greystone Logistics (Get Rating)

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

