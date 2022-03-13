Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

PLAN stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $5,042,167 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after acquiring an additional 515,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,473,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.