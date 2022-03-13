AnRKey X Trading Down 29.8% This Week ($ANRX)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. AnRKey X has a market cap of $5.41 million and $108,725.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046173 BTC.
  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.
  • EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
  • Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.53 or 0.06572679 BTC.
  • stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
  • Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,925.25 or 0.99840179 BTC.
  • Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041488 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,219,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AnRKey X Coin Trading

