Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $73.76 on Friday. Ansell has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $131.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.77.

Get Ansell alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.