Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $483.40.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $7.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $465.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,894. Anthem has a 52 week low of $335.20 and a 52 week high of $478.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

