APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $42.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of APA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

APA opened at $39.05 on Thursday. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

