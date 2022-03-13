Apollon Limassol (APL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $243,849.00

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00004911 BTC on exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $626,848.30 and approximately $243,849.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00183686 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.79 or 0.00360648 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

