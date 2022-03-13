Apostolos Zafolias Sells 2,178 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $46,761.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Apostolos Zafolias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,430 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $28,971.80.

On Friday, February 25th, Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $44,640.20.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $31,811.94.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $880.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 62.76%.

GNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 827,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 540,813 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,110,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 149.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 385,166 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

