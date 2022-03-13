Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.37

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 10329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,726,000 after buying an additional 1,040,710 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,361,000 after purchasing an additional 570,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,353,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,544,000 after purchasing an additional 347,057 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.