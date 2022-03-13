Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Courier Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.73. 96,837,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

