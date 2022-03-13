Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.73. The stock had a trading volume of 96,837,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

