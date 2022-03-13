Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,837,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.05. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

