Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 26,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 67,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 32,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Apple by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 112,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.73. The company had a trading volume of 96,837,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

