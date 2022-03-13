Applied Capital LLC Has $11.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.