Applied Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Applied Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $30.62.

