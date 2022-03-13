Applied Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 37,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,357,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,493,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,188,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000.
DFIV stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $35.63.
