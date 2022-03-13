Applied Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Applied Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $8,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $324.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $307.39 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.