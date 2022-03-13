Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,013,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

