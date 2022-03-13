AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Down to $46.43

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.43, but opened at $44.91. AppLovin shares last traded at $45.02, with a volume of 2,511 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

