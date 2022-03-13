Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of AQST opened at $2.57 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.