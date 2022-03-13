Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.40.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $432.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.69.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $685,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

