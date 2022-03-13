Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.40.
NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $432.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $685,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arbutus Biopharma (Get Rating)
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
