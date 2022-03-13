Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.39. 293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACKAY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 31.50 to 38.90 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

