Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Ares Capital has raised its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

ARCC opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.03.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $4,844,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

