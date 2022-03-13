Aries Wealth Management Acquires New Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 555 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMERCO by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 4.0% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 13.0% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $583.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.95. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $523.94 and a 1-year high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

