Aries Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after buying an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,974,000 after buying an additional 781,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX opened at $236.48 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $254.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.