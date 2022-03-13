Aries Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $5,987,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 104,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $40.33 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

