Aries Wealth Management Buys Shares of 32,900 Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 123,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 241,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.59 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

