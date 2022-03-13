Aries Wealth Management Grows Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 115,776 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,170 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 366,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 85,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,959,000.

Shares of HIO stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

