Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 519,615 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.52.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

