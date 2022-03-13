Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARRW. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 176.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 994,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $9,223,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,897,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 10,234.6% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 558,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 553,489 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

