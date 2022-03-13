Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.23.

Asana stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. Asana has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.19 per share, with a total value of $20,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

