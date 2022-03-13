Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Short Interest Up 93.2% in February

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the February 13th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASCLF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Ascletis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It offers Ganovo, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV); Pegasys, an interferon receptor for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B; and Ravidasvir, a NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of HCV.

