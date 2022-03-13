Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.46

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.46 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.13 ($0.03), with a volume of 7,792,094 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63.
Asiamet Resources Company Profile (LON:ARS)
Featured Articles
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.