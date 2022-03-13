Asure Software (ASUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $132.46 million, a PE ratio of 172.75 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.