Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.
NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $132.46 million, a P/E ratio of 172.75 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asure Software (ASUR)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.