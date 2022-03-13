Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $132.46 million, a P/E ratio of 172.75 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 120,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 420.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 96,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

