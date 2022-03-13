Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 115.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

AY opened at $34.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -132.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -669.23%.

AY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

