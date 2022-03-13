Atlas Brown Inc. Buys Shares of 2,000 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $35,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after buying an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.56.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 12.61%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.