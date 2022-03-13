Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 603.6% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 138,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $186,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.23. 2,424,104 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

