Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Down 55.4% in February

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the February 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.06. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATLKY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.86.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

