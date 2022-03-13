Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.95

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Atrion has raised its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $721.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $668.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $699.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion has a 12 month low of $579.96 and a 12 month high of $805.62.

In other Atrion news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atrion by 74.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

