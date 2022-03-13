Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Trading 7.2% Higher

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $764.38 and last traded at $764.38. 56 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $712.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $668.11 and its 200 day moving average is $699.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Atrion alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Atrion by 87.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 888.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Atrion during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.