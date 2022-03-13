Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

AURA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AURA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $21,318,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $4,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

