Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.
AURA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aura Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25.
About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)
Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.