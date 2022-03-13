Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,485 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Acquisition were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,480,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,811,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Aurora Acquisition by 452.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 627,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 513,884 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,487,000. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AURC opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $11.11.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AURC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.