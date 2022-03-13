Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $238.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $222.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.
Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $207.27 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $180.55 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.33 and its 200 day moving average is $217.54. The stock has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,415 shares of company stock worth $13,407,358. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $566,438,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
