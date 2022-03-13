AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.12. The company had a trading volume of 449,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,512. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.24 and a 1 year high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.