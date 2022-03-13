Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.15

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 341854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.57.
Avanti Energy Company Profile (CVE:AVN)
Read More
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.