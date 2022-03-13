Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.15

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 341854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.57.

Avanti Energy Company Profile (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

